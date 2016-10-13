Stuff I Liked This Week: Fall Color Edition



We are anxiously (eagerly?) awaiting the storm that was promised us by our local celebrity weather man, Cliff Mass. Unprecedented winds, he said. Historic level stuff for Puget Sound, he said. Knowing that the leaves could be gone tomorrow, I charged my camera*, put the husband and the dog in the car, and headed to Kubota Garden.

The garden was started by a Japanese landscaper — Fujitaro Kubota — in 1927. The garden’s website tells us that the family was quite generous in sharing their private grounds with the public; we rewarded them by throwing them in an interment camp for four years during WWII. The family restored the gardens after their release; the grounds have been a public park since 1987.

And right now, this minute, the color is spectacular. I hope our impending storm is kind to this garden, though time will sweep the leaves away eventually, storm or no.

What are you waiting for this week? What are you hoping will blow away?

*Shot with a new-to-me FujiFilm XT-1 (Amazon link). I’m still learning how to use it.