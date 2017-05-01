

I talked to all my Congress-critters

Every one agreed

That health care is a human right

And speech – it should be free

And they’d protect those things – and more

“… but it’s not all up to me.”

I got those living in a blue state blues.

The power, it has shifted

The vote has turned bright red

They won’t protect clean water but

They care who’s in your bed

And if they fight with Kim Jong Un

We might all wake up dead

I got those living in a blue state blues.

I stood up for Bernie (oops)

Though I was always sure

That when I hit the ballot box

My vote would go to her

And now we’re stuck with this half wit

Illiterate poseur

I got those living in a blue state blues.

Each morning when I read the news

I’m paralyzed with fear

Our rickety democracy

Won’t last another year

I swear I won’t go back to their

Nostalgic yesteryear

I’ve got those living in a blue state blues.

The blues will get right in you

They’ll burn out all your light

And it can feel like we’re all stuck

In endless blackened night

But there is only one thing left

And that’s to bring the fight

I’ve got those I’ll show you what makes America great there’s a place you can shove all your hate don’t understand let me translate not today motherfucker not today get out of my way I’m gotta get on the phone and call Congress again and you know how much I hate talking on phone god damn I’m glad resistbot is a thing living in a blue state blues.