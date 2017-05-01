I talked to all my Congress-critters
Every one agreed
That health care is a human right
And speech – it should be free
And they’d protect those things – and more
“… but it’s not all up to me.”
I got those living in a blue state blues.
The power, it has shifted
The vote has turned bright red
They won’t protect clean water but
They care who’s in your bed
And if they fight with Kim Jong Un
We might all wake up dead
I got those living in a blue state blues.
I stood up for Bernie (oops)
Though I was always sure
That when I hit the ballot box
My vote would go to her
And now we’re stuck with this half wit
Illiterate poseur
I got those living in a blue state blues.
Each morning when I read the news
I’m paralyzed with fear
Our rickety democracy
Won’t last another year
I swear I won’t go back to their
Nostalgic yesteryear
I’ve got those living in a blue state blues.
The blues will get right in you
They’ll burn out all your light
And it can feel like we’re all stuck
In endless blackened night
But there is only one thing left
And that’s to bring the fight
I’ve got those I’ll show you what makes America great there’s a place you can shove all your hate don’t understand let me translate not today motherfucker not today get out of my way I’m gotta get on the phone and call Congress again and you know how much I hate talking on phone god damn I’m glad resistbot is a thing living in a blue state blues.
2 thoughts on “Blue State Blues”
Wonderful. 👏 You should show the chording.
Brilliant! I share your feelings.